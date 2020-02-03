Our Hometown: Savannah Black Heritage Festival showcases Hiplet Ballerinas

Live Now
The 31st annual Savannah Black Heritage Festival is well underway.

“Your Story, My Story, Our Stories” is the theme for this year’s event.

One of the highlights includes a performance by The Hiplet Ballerinas– based out of Chicago.

The troupe fuses classical pointe technique with Hip-Hop and urban dance styles.

You can watch them during a FREE concert tomorrow night in the Civic Center’s Johnny Mercer Theatre beginning at 7:30.

Seating is on a first come, first served basis.

I’ll be there to emcee. For more information, call: 912-358-4309.

