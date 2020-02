The Savannah Black Heritage Festival continues this week with the W. W. Law Lecture series.

Join Emmy nominated producer and editor, Althea Sumpter as she discusses documenting and preserving the Southern story in the Low Country and United States. As a native of St. Helena Island, she uses digital media to capture the stories of the Gullah culture.

⁣⁣This event is free and open to the public.⁣

For more information, call: 912-358-4309