Our Hometown: Savannah African Art Museum celebrates African Female Hidden Figures

It’s Women’s History Month.

Join the Savannah African Art Museum, this Saturday, March 14, as they Celebrate African Female Hidden Figures – Part I & II.

Did you know that the inspiration for the fierce female warriors in Marvel’s Black Panther were based on an actual elite group of West African female warriors called the Dahomey Amazons?

Bring the family to learn more about these frontline soldiers and other African female warriors and leaders.

The event begins at 11 A.M. at 201 E. 37th Street.

It’s free and open to the public.

For more information, call:

912-721-7747.