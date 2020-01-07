Our Hometown: Pin Point Heritage Museum’s Art & Oysters – February 6th

Join the Pin Point Heritage Museum— Thursday, February 6, from 6 to 9 PM, for an evening of art, music and food as the Coastal Heritage Society presents Art & Oysters.

Enjoy an oyster roast, silent auction, Lowcountry fare and cocktails as you mix and mingle with local artists. 

Entertainment will be provided by Pin  Point’s own Sweetfield of Eden Baptist Church Choir.

Tickets are $40 for Coastal Heritage Society Members, $45 in advance— $50 at the door. 

Proceeds support educational programs at Pin Point Heritage Museum.

For more information, call:

912-944-7457.

