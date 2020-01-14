Our Hometown: MLK Unity Brunch this Saturday, January 18

Activities to honor the life and legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. continue this weekend as the MLK Observance Day Association hosts its annual Business Community & Unity Brunch.

You’re invited to join organizations and your neighbors in an effort to promote peace, harmony, and equality in the Coastal Empire.

The event gets underway this Saturday, January 18, at 10 o’clock at the Savannah Convention Center.

Tickets are $50. Seats are still available.

For more information, call: 912-234-5502 or visit: https://www.mlkingsavannah.com/.