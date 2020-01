Join friends, family, and neighbors— this Sunday, January 19– as they come together to worship as one at the MLK Observance Day Association’s Annual Citywide Memorial Worship Service.

All clergy are invited to participate.

The event kicks off at 5 P.M. at St. Paul CME Church in Barnard Street and will feature a special guest speaker— Rev. Gregory Formey.

The service is free and open to the public.

For more information, call: 912-234-5502.