Our Hometown: Megagenesis College and Career Fair to be held Saturday, February 29

It’s that time of year!

Students and families are invited to attend the 14th annual MEGAGENESIS College and Career Fair— this Saturday, February 29th at Sol C. Johnson High School.

The free event will feature dozens of universities, workshops, a motivational speaker, and an opportunity for students to complete the 20-21 FAFSA.

Seniors, bring your transcript.

Scholarships will be offered on the spot.

Registration begins at 8:30 a.m. and the college fair will begin at 9:00 a.m.

Lunch will be provided.

For more information, call:

912-704-3165.