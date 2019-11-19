Our Hometown: Lecture series takes a look at the inside life of Robert Smalls

He was an escaped slave who went on to serve five terms in Congress as a Representative from South Carolina.

For the first time, hear the inside story of the life and times of Robert Smalls.

Exclusively at Penn Center, Smalls’ great-great grandson, Michael Boulware Moore, will share family stories and never before shown family pictures that present even greater detail about the civil war hero and successful politician.

The program takes place at 10 a.m., Saturday, December 7, at Penn Center in Frissell Community House– on St. Helena Island.

Admission is $10 for Adults, $8 for Teachers, and $5 for Students.

To reserve your seat or for more information, call:

843-838-7105.