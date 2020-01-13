Our Hometown: Free workshop for high school juniors and seniors, “When College is not for Me”

One local mentoring group is working to help young people become the best version of themselves.

Academic Girls Empowered For Success, or AGES, encourages girls ages 12-17 to become well rounded individuals by focusing on building social skills, along with STEM skills, and more.

This Thursday, January 16, high school juniors and seniors— male and female— are encouraged to attend a free workshop—“When College Is Not For Me.”

The event will provide attendees with connections to different companies in our area that are looking to hire individuals without a college degree.

The seminar takes place from 6:30-8:30 p.m. at 622 E. 37th Street.

For more information, call: 912.224.6097 or email: ages20162@gmail.com