Our Hometown: East Side Fruit Tree Giveaway and Cookout Saturday, February 22

Do you live on the Eastside?

Come celebrate with your neighbors, Saturday February 22, from 11 am to 2 pm at the W. W. Law Recreation Center!

The City of Savannah’s Sustainability Department, Momentum Development Solutions, Loop it Up Savannah and Savannah Victory Gardens are sending East Siders some love with a fruit tree giveaway and neighborhood cook-out.

Enjoy food from Barnes Catering, a life DJ, and tours of the Gwinnett Street Urban Nursery.

The event is Free for all!

Fruit trees and azalea bushes will be given to those who bring ID or proof of East Side residency!

For more information, call: 912-651-6909.