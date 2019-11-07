Our Hometown: City Hosts History of Jazz in Savannah Lecture

Join The City of Savannah as it hosts a lecture on the history of Jazz in Savannah.

A Panel Discussion will take place tonight at the Savannah Cultural Arts Center at 201 Montgomery Street.

The program will be moderated by lifelong educator and former Savannah Mayor, Dr. Otis S. Johnson and features four notable local musicians and educators including— legendary trombonist Dr. “Teddy” Adams, jazz enthusiast “Ike” Carter, historian Dr. Charles J. Elmore, and the incomparable vocalist Huxsie Scott.

The lecture begins at 6 p.m. It is free and open to the public. Get there early. Space is limited.

For more information, call: (912) 651-6783.