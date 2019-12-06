Our Hometown: Bike Walk Savannah to Host Holiday ‘Bike Fixathon’ Dec. 8

When they asked for bike donations, you stepped up.

Now in order to reach their goal of delivering 100 bikes to kids at Blessings In A Bookbag, Inc. this holiday season, Bike Walk Savannah needs your help to fix them up.

Join volunteers from across the city this Sunday, Dec. 8 for an extended volunteer session to #FixEmAll.

All skills are needed— from organization to wrenching to cleaning.

They’ll even teach you a few basic skills to help out. 

Stop by 1301-A Lincoln St from 12-4 p.m., and and help fix a few bikes.

Pizza and drinks will be provided.

For more information, email: info@bikewalksavannah.org or visit Bike Walk Savannah’s Facebook Page.

