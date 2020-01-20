Our Hometown: Annual Huxsie Scott Jazz Concert to follow MLK Parade

After enjoying the sights and sounds of Savannah’s MLK Day Parade, why not enjoy another annual tradition that brings people together through song?
The Huxsie Scott Jazz Concert featuring the Savannah State Concert Choir will take place today at 2 Unitarian Universalist Church on East Harris Street.
The event is free and sponsored by the Unitarian Universalist Church in support of The MLK Observance Day Association’s scholarship fund.
For more information, call: 912-234-5502.

