Our Hometown: ‘A Night Under the Stars’ to benefit relief efforts in Bahamas

Three months after Hurricane Dorian slammed into the northern Bahamas, parts of the island nation are still in ruins– and efforts continue to rebuild.

Eight Mile Rock Grand Bahama is one of those places— and one local organization is committed to lending a hand.

AWWIN, Inc.—a foundation that continues to uplift families in our area–is helping out.

This Sunday, December 22, join them for A Night Under the Stars– Benefiting Eight Mile Rock, Grand Bahama, Bahamas.

Enjoy a Night Of Great Entertainment, Free Refreshments, door prizes, and Wonderful Fellowship.

The event gets underway at 5 pm at Grace Deliverance Church on Apache Avenue.

A $10 donation is suggested for admission.

For more information, call: 912-659-0241 or 912-665-2290 Email: info@awwininc.org.

