Although the official holiday has come and gone, Juneteenth celebrations continue in the Coastal Empire.

This Saturday, June 29, join Blessings in a Book Bag as they host their 5th annual Juneteenth Arts & Music Celebration!

There will be live music, dancers, singers, poets, vendors, and more!

The festival begins at 10 A.M. and ends at noon in Ellis Square.

It is free and open to the public!

For more information, email: Blessingsinabookbag@gmail.com.