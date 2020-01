Celebrations continue into the new year– and one Savannah stylist has decided to switch up the game– and it’s all for a great cause.

The fourth annual Stylist & Barber Ball will take place this Sunday, January 5 at the Hyatt Regency Savannah.

This year’s black tie affair will jointly host barbers and stylists from around the area and across the state.

Tickets are $65.

Proceeds benefit the Savannah Wildcats youth organization.

For more information, call: 912-236-9288.