Our Hometown: 1940’s Radio Comedy Hour hits the stage at EGSC Statesboro

Want to take a trip down memory lane?

This weekend, the 1940’s Radio Comedy Hour takes the stage at East Georgia State College in Statesboro.

Attendees will get a taste of a radio comedy program from the 1940’s the way it may have been performed in front of a live audience.

News 3’s very own Ben Katko and Kyle Dennis are apart of the show!

Performances are Friday, November 15 and Saturday, November 16 at 8 p.m.

General admission is $15.

$10 for students, senior citizens, EGSC faculty and staff.

First responders and members of the military get in free.

A portion of the proceeds will benefit local first responders.

For more information, call: 912-623-2400