Our Hometown: 1940’s Radio Comedy Hour hits the stage at EGSC Statesboro

Want to take a trip down memory lane?
This weekend, the 1940’s Radio Comedy Hour takes the stage at East Georgia State College in Statesboro.
Attendees will get a taste of a radio comedy program from the 1940’s the way it may have been performed in front of a live audience.
News 3’s very own Ben Katko and Kyle Dennis are apart of the show!
Performances are Friday, November 15 and Saturday, November 16 at 8 p.m.
General admission is $15.
$10 for students, senior citizens, EGSC faculty and staff.
First responders and members of the military get in free.
A portion of the proceeds will benefit local first responders.
For more information, call: 912-623-2400