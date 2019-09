It’s a Par-tee with a purpose.

Join the United Way Young Leaders— as they host a night out with mini-golf, music, food and drinks to benefit United Way of the Coastal Empire.

Registration begins at 5:30 tonight at Bogeys Sports Bar & Mini-Golf on Highway 80 East.

Games start at 6.

Tickets are $25 per person for golfers– $80 for a team of 4.

$10 for non-golfers.

For more information, call: (912) 651-7700.