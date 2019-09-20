Our Hometown: Willow Hill Heritage and Renaissance Center presents “The Taste of Struggle”

This Saturday, join the Willow Hill Heritage and Renaissance Center in Portal as it continues to commemorate 400 Years of African-American History with a unique presentation called– “The Taste of Struggle”.

Food historian Clarissa Clifton and Hearth Cooking Chef Cheryl Henry will prepare a full meal outdoors over an open pit– while teaching about Southern Poverty Foods and cooking techniques.

Guests are welcome to observe the 8 hour preparation and stay for dinner at 5 PM.

Exhibits will also be open for touring.

The Cooking demonstration and tours are free.

The cost for dinner is $50.

Proceeds will support the activities of the Willow Hill Heritage and Renaissance Center to preserve local African American History.

For more information or tickets, call: 912-800-1467.