Our Hometown: West Broad Street YMCA to host Volunteer Day

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) - There's a broadcaster in the Hostess City blazing a new trail in programming for radio stations coast-to-coast. WRUU 107.5 FM is apparently the first to offer live, in-studio karaoke.

WRUU is a low-power community radio station broadcasting to the Savannah-Metro area, but they offer a global reach online. The chair of the station's executive task force, Jennifer Highland, says they strive to represent all of the interests in the Hostess City.