Our Hometown: West Broad Street YMCA to host Volunteer Day

Mark your calendar for next Saturday, August 31.
The West Broad Street YMCA needs your help!
They are working in the garden and classrooms to get ready for the new school year!
They need volunteers to organize and sort materials for programs, decorate the new creative learning space, hang art in the hallways and of course, weed in the garden!
Lend a hand if you can!
Light refreshments will be provided.
For more information, call: 912-233-1951.
