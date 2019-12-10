Our Hometown: Volunteers needed! ‘Gift Wrap Center’ to benefit children of Greenbriar

Christmas is right around the corner.

Are you willing to spread some holiday cheer?

Extra hands are needed now through Christmas Eve to help raise money for Greenbriar Children’s Center.

Greenbriar’s Gift Wrap Center opens tonight at 6 o’clock in the Oglethorpe Mall..

Your gift wrapping expertise is needed to help raise money for the children and families the agency serves in our community.

For more information or to register, call: 912-234-3431.

Greenbriar Gift Wrapping Center

Volunteers Needed!

December 9 – 24

Oglethorpe Mall

912-234-3431