Our Hometown: Volunteers needed for Savannah Jazz Festival

Get ready for the smooth sounds of jazz to fill the air!

The 38th annual Savannah Jazz Festival returns in September with a stellar lineup– and volunteers are needed!

It’s the Coastal Empire’s only entirely free week-long music festival featuring regional, national and international world-class jazz.

September 22-28, you’re invited to lend a hand. There are lots of opportunities available— from Merchandise Sales, VIP Area Attendants, Green Room Assistance, and much more!

You can sign up through the United Way of the Coastal Empire’s Hands on Savannah portal at: unitedwayvolunteers.org or email: CJA@coastaljazz.org.