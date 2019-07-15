Our Hometown: Urban Hope hosts annual Garden and Art Show

Urban Hope Garden and Art Show

Join Urban Hope Savannah for their 4th Annual Garden and Art Show—

The painting and gardening students have been busy creating artwork and tending their garden.

Come show your support— Friday, July 26, at 6 PM at the Whitefield Center on East 37th Street.

Fine Arts students will sell their artwork and the gardening class will give tours of their flourishing garden.

The artists get to keep half of their proceeds.

The other half goes back to Urban Hope.

The event is free and open to the public!

Food, beverages, and dessert will be available for purchase.