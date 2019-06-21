Our Hometown: Third Annual Jazz Benefit Concert to benefit Camp Lighthouse

Join Congregation Mickve Israel and The Martin de Porres Society as they host their Third Annual Jazz Benefit Concert!

Enjoy the sounds of legendary musician Teddy Adams and his Quintet featuring Huxsie Scott.

The music begins this Sunday, June 23, at 4:30 p.m. at Congregation Mickve Israel on East Gordon Street.

News 3’s Kim Gusby will be the emcee.

Tickets are $35 for adults, $10 for kids and are available at Congregation Mickve Israel or Lester’s Florist through Friday, June 21.

All proceeds will help send area kids to Camp Lighthouse.

For more information call: 912-358-8887 or 912-233-1547.