Our Hometown: Sunset Soiree to raise money for Tybee Fresh Air Home renovations

This month, a special fundraiser will take place on Tybee Island to benefit a local non profit organization that has supported children in our area since 1897.

The “Sunset Soiree” for needed renovations to the Fresh Air Home for children is set for 4-9 p.m., Saturday, October 26.

New York Times Bestselling author Mary Kay Andrews is hosting the event.

Tickets are $75 and include a Fresh Air Home tour, cocktails and buffet, live music, a raffle and auction.

Proceeds will help rebuild the boardwalk children use to get to the beach during their free ten-day stay at the camp.

For more information, call: 912-786-5746.