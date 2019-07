Join the City of Savannah in Ellis Square this Saturday, July 20, for a summer food truck rodeo!

The event is in conjunction with Girl Scout QuestFest.

Bring your friends and your appetite with you!

Some food trucks will be donating a portion of their sales on this day to Girl Scouts of Historic Georgia.

The festival gets underway at 10 am and wraps up at 6 pm. For more information, call: (912) 232-8200.