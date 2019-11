The holidays can be very difficult for some.

Getting gifts and preparing extra food can be a huge burden when working with a very limited budget.

Local nonprofit, Shelter From The Rain, wants to help families in need through its “Hope For the Holidays” outreach.

This year, twenty-four single moms have submitted Christmas Wish Lists. If you, your family or office, would like to adopt a family for Christmas, email: info@shelterfromtherain.com