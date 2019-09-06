Our Hometown: She Hustles, An Evening for Savannah’s Women Entrepreneurs and Leaders

It’s an event where Savannah’s women leaders, entrepreneurs and change agents connect.
You’re invited to an evening of great food, wine and networking as The Creative Coast presents ‘She HUSTLES.’
Enjoy a fun, authentic and positive environment that includes:
An inspiring panel discussion of influential women
Breakout micro-workshops run by local experts
And Delicious hors d’oeuvres and wine.
The event takes place Thursday, September 12, from 6 to 9 pm at the Savannah Cultural Arts Center.
Tickets are $15 in advance, $20 at the door.
For more information, call:
912.665.7825