Our Hometown: Scholarship tea to support young women interested in S.T.E.M.

Savannah’s Ambria Berksteiner wants to see more women pioneering in research, development, implementation, and the ever changing tech world.

This month, she’s hosting an inaugural event and she wants you to get involved.

Her foundation, Operation Changing the World One S.T.E.M. at a Time presents the Women in S.T.E.M. Scholarship Tea.

The brunch and awards ceremony will take place Saturday, July 27, at 11 am, in Savannah State University’s Adams Hall.

The event will showcase the professionalism, achievements, talents, and creativity of women in STEM throughout our community.

Proceeds will be used to establish a scholarship that will be awarded to local STEM scholars within the Savannah-Chatham County Public School System.

For more information, call: 912-433-8734.