Our Hometown: SCCPSS gears up for 11th Annual Students Success Expo and Stem Festival

Join Savannah Chatham County Public Schools for the 11th annual Student Success Expo and STEM Festival this Saturday, January 11.

Students and parents can enjoy interactive displays and learn about public school options across the district.

Representatives from major colleges and universities will also be there.

The expo will once again feature the “Teddy Bear Clinic” and the Young Entrepreneurs and Young Inventors Showcase.

The event will take place from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Savannah Mall.

For more information, contact Dr. Angie Lewis at: 912-395-6765.

More details:

The Savannah-Chatham County Public School System’s Choice Program Application process will also kick-off at the Expo. Parents will be able to apply on-site for the Choice school or program that meets their child’s interest (SY 20-21). Applications will be accepted through Friday, January 31, 2021.

The Student Success Expo and STEM Festival is a signature event for the District and continues to draw thousands of participants each year to learn about the seamless transition from elementary, middle, and high school to post-secondary education.

Admission is free and open to the public.