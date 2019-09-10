Our Hometown: Savannah joins walk to draw attention to the fight for suicide prevention

On average, one person dies every six hours by suicide in Georgia.

This month, volunteers from Savannah are joining the quarter of a million people who are walking in cities across the country to draw attention to the fight for suicide prevention.

You can take part in the “Out of the Darkness Walk” to raise awareness and money for the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention— to invest in new research, create educational programs, advocate for public policy, and support survivors of suicide loss.

The walk gets underway Saturday, September 21, from 9 to noon at Lake Mayer.

To sign up, visit: afsp.org/savannah.

Donate or Start your own team and raise money for a great cause!