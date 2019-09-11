Our Hometown: Savannah Jazz festival returns September 22- 28

A historic event returns to Savannah– featuring a week of top notch regional, national, and international world-class jazz!

The 38th Annual Savannah Jazz Festival has something for everyone!

27 free performances will take place in venues throughout the city, culminating in three days in historic Forsyth Park– and traditional ‘after-hours’ jam sessions around town.

World class blues, gospel, funk, Latin jazz, and traditional jazz are the featured genres this year.

WSAV is a proud media sponsor.

Click here for more information or call: 912-228-3158.