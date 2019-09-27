Our Hometown: Rodeo returns to Ottawa Farms this weekend

Rodeo returns to Ottawa Farms this weekend.

Professional Cowboys and Cowgirls will come from all over the world to earn their spot at the IPRA International Finals Rodeo 50th Anniversary competition in Oklahoma City next year.

The event is tonight and tomorrow night at Ottawa Farms in Bloomingdale.

Gates open at 5:30.

The rodeo competition begins at 7:30.

Tickets are: $13 in advance. $15 at the gate. Children 5 and under get in free.

A portion of the proceeds will beneﬁt The Pegasus Riding Academy for Equine Therapy students with special needs to attend the Special Olympics State Horse Show in Gainesville this October.

For more information, call: (912) 748-3035.