Our Hometown: Red Hot Chili Pepper 5K to benefit Bryan County Family Promise

Lace up your running shoes and get ready to race for a great cause!

Georgia Game Changers is hosting the 7th annual Canady’s Red Hot Chili Pepper 5K to benefit Family Promise of Bryan County

The event is set for this Saturday, July 20 at 7:30 a.m.

Runners will meet at Jalapenos in Richmond Hill and run a route through Richmond Place neighborhood.

After the race, runners are invited to an awards ceremony at Georgia Game Changers Health and Fitness Center on Ford Avenue.

Registration is $30 today.

$40 on race day.

All proceeds will be donated to Family Promise which works to help families and children facing homelessness.

For more information, call: 912-445-4021.