Reborn Nation Church in Bloomingdale is teaming up with Stylists in the area to host Free back to school haircuts for kids of all ages.

The event will take place this Sunday, August 4th from 2pm-5:00pm in a fist come first serve.

Bi-lingual hair stylists are participating for all Spanish speaking participants as well. Reborn Nation is Located at 69-24 GA-17 in Bloomingdale.

For more information, call:

912-988-3586.