Our Hometown: “Real Men Paint” fundraiser to benefit M.A.L.E. Dreamers mentoring program

Calling all men.
This is just for you!
Join West Chatham Middle School’s MALE Dreamers– this Saturday– as they host a unique fundraiser to help mentor young men in our community.
It’s called, “Real Men Paint”– and it’s a chance for men and young men to connect through creativity.
The event will be held at Pooler Church at 100 Commerce Avenue.
Doors open at 11:30 for social time.
Painting begins at 12:30.
Admission is $45 and includes everything you need to create your masterpiece!
For more information, call: 731-937-1106 or email: maledreamers@gmail.com.