Our Hometown: “Real Men Paint” fundraiser to benefit M.A.L.E. Dreamers mentoring program

Calling all men.

This is just for you!

Join West Chatham Middle School’s MALE Dreamers– this Saturday– as they host a unique fundraiser to help mentor young men in our community.

It’s called, “Real Men Paint”– and it’s a chance for men and young men to connect through creativity.

The event will be held at Pooler Church at 100 Commerce Avenue.

Doors open at 11:30 for social time.

Painting begins at 12:30.

Admission is $45 and includes everything you need to create your masterpiece!

For more information, call: 731-937-1106 or email: maledreamers@gmail.com.