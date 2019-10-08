Our Hometown: Rags to Riches Empowerment event to celebrate women and girls

It’s mission is to unite women and girls of all ages and ethnicities– to inspire sisterhood and self empowerment.

This Friday, October 11, join S2S Facts, Incorporated for it’s inaugural ‘Rags to Riches’ empowerment event.

Participants will enjoy an interactive evening of engaging dialogue, entertainment, food, door prizes, and more.

The event celebrates International Girls Day and will take place from 6 pm to 8 pm at the Savannah Civic Center.

Space is limited.

For more information, call: 912-429-6599.