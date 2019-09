Students, here’s your chance to learn more about post-secondary options after high school.

Probe is a resource to connect you with the right school to meet your individual needs and career goals.

Hundreds of colleges from across the nation attend Probe each year to reach thousands of Georgia high school juniors and seniors.

The Savannah Probe Fair will take place Wednesday, September 18, from 6 to 8 pm at Savannah State University.

For more information, call: 706-781-8649.