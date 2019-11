Get ready to Bring It in your brightest, pinkest outfit!

This Sunday, November 3, join Big Wig Laken Love as she raises money for Susan G. Komen Coastal Georgia.

A team of Zumba, 5 Rhythms, and MixxedFit instructors will be ready to get you in shape and get the party started.

The dance party begins at 1 pm at Starland Yard on Desoto Avenue.

A minimum donation of $15 is requested. Click here for more information.