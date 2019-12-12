Our Hometown: Performing Arts Collective presents Black Nativity

A Christmas tradition returns to the Coastal Empire for the tenth consecutive year.

Join the Performing Arts Collective of Savannah and Abeni Cultural Arts this week as they present Black Nativity.

The holiday musical is back with a new location and a few fresh, new faces.

Based on the musical written by Langston Hughes– the production is a retelling of St. Luke’s story of the birth of Christ.

There are four performances– beginning this Friday, December 13 through Sunday, December 15 at Coastal Cathedral, 275 Berwick Boulevard.

Tickets are $20 in advance, $25 at the door.

For more information, call: 912-272-2797 or email: pacsavannah@gmail.com.

Black Nativity

Friday, Dec. 13 at 7pm

Saturday, Dec. 14 at 3pm & 7pm

Sunday, Dec. 15 at 5pm

