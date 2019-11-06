Our Hometown: Penn Center Heritage Days Celebration returns to Hilton Head this weekend

It’s mission is to promote and preserve the history and culture of the Sea Islands.

This weekend, the annual Penn Center Heritage Days returns to Beaufort for the 37th year.

It’s a three-day cultural event celebrating Penn Center, and the Gullah Geechee history, folk arts, food, and West and Central African cultural legacy.

The festival gets underway Thursday, November 7 and runs through Saturday, November 9 at the Penn Center on St. Helena Island.

Admission is free.

Food is available for purchase.

For more information, call: 843-838-8552 or visit: www.penncenter.com/heritage-days.