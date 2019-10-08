Our Hometown: Oyster Roast & Low Country Boil to benefit local non-profit

Like seafood?

You’re gonna love this!

Join Moving All Races to Higher Achievement, Incorporated, this weekend for A Taste of Coastal Cuisine: Oyster Roast & Low Country Boil.

The non-profit foundation of the Gamma Sigma Omega Chapter of Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Incorporated is sponsoring the event.

Enjoy an evening of great food and live entertainment– Saturday, October 12, from 6 to 9 pm at the Demere Center on Business Center Drive in Savannah.

Tickets are $75, general admission. $100 for VIP.

For more information, call: 912-596-2765.