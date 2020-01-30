Our Hometown: New scout troop formed, information meeting for parents Saturday

Is your child interested in fun, adventure, and responsibility to help them become the best version of themselves?

There’s a Scout Troop Parent Information Meeting this Saturday, February 1, at at Mosaic Church.

Parents and children are invited to come out to hear about the new Troop in the Savannah Area.

Boys and girls are invited to attend.

The troop will be lead by local police officers seeking to give back to the community.

The meeting begins at 1 pm at 7 Canebrake Road.

It’s is free and open to the public.

For more information, call:

912-232-5658.