This weekend, you’re invited to take a stand against bullying.

New Horizons Community Outreach Center presents “Stand Up for Others Anti-Bullying Rally” this Saturday at the Claxton Community Center.

Enjoy a Magic with Magic Marc, a kickball game, water slide, sack race, live entertainment and more!

The fun begins at 8 A.M. and ends at 8 P.M.

Tickets are $5 for adults.

$3 for kids 6 to 12.

Children 5 and under get in free!

For more information, call:

912-246-4859.