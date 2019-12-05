Our Hometown: MLK Observance Day Association kicks off 2020 celebration with annual Marshal’s Reception

Join Savannah’s MLK Observance Day Association as they kick off the 2020 celebration with its annual Marshal’s Reception.

This year’s honorees include Marshals– local dance instructor Maxine Patterson and Lieutenant John A. White– one of the first African Americans to be sworn in as a police officer in Savannah.

This year’s Civil Rights honoree is George Shinhoster.

Antwan Lang will be the first recipient of the organization’s “Trailblazer Award.’

The reception will take place this Sunday, December 8 at 5 p.m. at Savannah State University’s King Frazier Student Center.

The event is free and open to the public.

For more information, call: 912.234.5502 or 912.341.0041.