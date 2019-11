Join Massie Heritage Center— Saturday, November 23– as they celebrate Native American Month— by showcasing their newly remodeled “American Indians of the Southeast Coast” exhibit.

The day will feature guided tours of the exhibit, living history demonstrations about American Indian survival skills, and traditional games for people of all ages.

The exhibit showcase and open house begin at 10 A.M. and wrap up at 4.

It is free and open to the public.

For more information, call:

912-395-5070.