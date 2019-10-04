1  of  2
Breaking News
Hampton County authorities search for 2 prison escapees Developing News: Police respond to shots fired in Effingham County
Blitz Banner

Our Hometown: Lowcountry Down Syndrome Society hosts annual Buddy Walk tomorrow

Community

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Grab your walking shoes and get ready to take steps for a better tomorrow.

Join the Lowcountry Down Syndrome Society this weekend as folks from around the area unite for a common cause and raise money to help educate, advocate and celebrate people with Down syndrome.

The 14th annual Buddy Walk kicks off Saturday, October 5, at 10 am in Forsyth Park.

Individual Registration is $15 and includes a T-Shirt.

For more information, call: (912) 436-3626.

14th Annual Buddy Walk

Saturday, October 5

10 AM

Forsyth Park

Registration: $15

For more information, call: (912) 436-3626

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories