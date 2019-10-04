Our Hometown: Lowcountry Down Syndrome Society hosts annual Buddy Walk tomorrow

Grab your walking shoes and get ready to take steps for a better tomorrow.

Join the Lowcountry Down Syndrome Society this weekend as folks from around the area unite for a common cause and raise money to help educate, advocate and celebrate people with Down syndrome.

The 14th annual Buddy Walk kicks off Saturday, October 5, at 10 am in Forsyth Park.

Individual Registration is $15 and includes a T-Shirt.

For more information, call: (912) 436-3626.

