Our Hometown: Long County High School hosts Ride the Tide Invitational this Saturday

Join the Long County Blue Tide Music Department as they host their inaugural ‘Ride The Tide’ marching band competition.
The event kicks off this Saturday, October 5, at Veteran’s Stadium in Ludowici.
Enjoy performances from Claxton, Bradwell Institute, Ware County, Pierce County, and McIntosh County bands– with a grand finale from the Long County High School Marching Band.
There will also be food vendors, t-shirts, a raffle, and more.
Admission is $5.
Gates open at 3 p.m.
For more information, call: (912) 545-2135.