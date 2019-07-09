Our Hometown: ‘Let’s Talk’ series continues with focus on mental illness and people of color

You are invited to join in on an important conversation.

The Let’s Talk Community Discussion Series continues this month with Mental Illness and People of Color.

The sixth event in The ELLA Foundation’s series will feature a panel of local experts and will be moderated by The ELLA Foundation’s founder and Executive Director Charity Lee.

The interactive ‘Let’s Talk’ series was created in the aftermath of the Parkland School shooting and is designed to encourage audience participation.

This event takes place Tuesday, July 30, from 6 to 8 p.m. at Butler Memorial Presbyterian Church on W. Victory Drive.

It is open to the public.

A $10 donation is suggested.

To learn more, call: 912- 655-8711.