Meet 12 Contestants with inspiring Life Stories this weekend as HUGS for Strength, Joy, and Encouragement presents— the 2019 Empowerment Pageant.

Represent your age as Women compete for the title of Ms. Fabulous 40, Ms. Phenomenal 50, Ms. Sensational 60, and Ms. Sophisticated 70.

The event gets underway Saturday, June 29, at 4p.m. at the Progressive Recreational Center on Highway 17.

For more information, call: 912-507-9980.